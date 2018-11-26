N-Delta states to compete for logistics support at devt forum

By Emmanuel Aziken

NIGER Delta states are to compete for logistics support for long-term planning at a forum being organised by the Foundation for Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta, PIND, and other development partners it was announced yesterday.

Two states with the best plans it was disclosed will be supported with technical and financial assistance from development partners to make these long-term plans a reality, PIND Knowledge and Communications Manager, Chichi Nnoham-Onyejekwe said in a statement.

The programme he said would be part of the seventh edition of its Niger Delta Development Forum, NDDF, 2018, with the theme, “Delivering Results: Executing a State-Led Plan.”