N-Delta militant leader, gang members regroup in Bayelsa, Delta

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

ASABA—REMNANTS of a gang headed by Bayelsa State militant leader and kidnap kingpin, late Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, alias Kareowei, who was killed, early this year by the Joint Task Force, JTF, in Niger Delta after he beheaded a security operative in the creeks, have reportedly regrouped in Bayesla and Delta states.

Vanguard learned yesterday that the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Mr. Muhammadu Mustafa, who has been keeping a tab on the gang had passed intelligence on the new group to sister agencies.

A police source said the new squad operating under the aegis of Reformed Kareowei gang members is led by Ibori with Kareowei Junior.

Commissioner Mustafa, who declined to give details of his findings on the gang, when contacted, only confirmed that the Command received intelligence on the new gang, following an investigation.

A source said two suspects arrested by the police in connection with a local arms factory might have given the police lead on the resurrected gang.

The source said: “The police may have informed the JTF to carry out a cordon and raid operations in Burutu communities of Okpolunou and Torugbene for these criminal elements and their weapons.”