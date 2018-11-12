N-Delta group to FG: Why aren’t our seaports functional?

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Niger Delta Support Group, NIDSG, has demanded an explanation from the Federal Government on the state of seaports in the region, saying it needs to know why the seaports are not functioning like Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos.

NIDSG, in a statement by its Convener, Vincent Odogbor, said: “We are suspecting that there is a conspiracy to deliberately sabotage port activities in the Niger Delta, thereby projecting Lagos as the only viable port for cargo vessels.

Otherwise, the call for the optimal utilisation of other existing seaports in the Niger Delta is for the good of the entire country as it will reduce the cumbersome process of clearing goods in Lagos.

“It is, therefore, unthinkable that seaports in the region will continue to remain dysfunctional while Lagos ports are overstretched. This is a classic example of the regional and citizenship inequality which remains the bane of our political existence as Nigeria and it can’t be allowed to continue anymore.’’