My private part is worth more than N50 million – Toke Makinwa

Blast from the past Unforgettable shocking celebrity confessions (1)

By Ayo Onikoyi

Popular radio presenter and media personality, Toke Makinwa once got many people in the industry and beyond gaping at her when she revealed, in a reply to a reaction on twitter, that her private part is worth more than N50 million.

The ‘On Becoming’ author had replied a Twitter question which read: Take this 50 million naira and leave my child alone. Reply as a boyfriend or girlfriend.

She wrote, “Just 50 million naira? Oga iz like you are on a mad something Mshewwww. I will get pregnant and have a child so I can remain in your lives forever. 50 million dollars then we can talk.”

Toke’s reply drew another reaction from one of her colleagues, Michelle Dede, who simply tweeted laughing emojis.

And Toke replied her writing, “@michelledede yes oooo only 50 million naira??? My p***y is worth more.”