My govt succeeded because I assembled technocrats— Obasanjo

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—FORMER President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has said his administration (1999 to 2007), succeeded in delivering its key mandate to Nigerians because he assembled experienced and professionally-versatile Nigerians, who were committed to help drive his vision to the expectations of the electorate.

Obasanjo, who spoke, weekend, in Abuja, at the 70th birthday celebration of General Martin Luther Agwai(retd), his then Chief of Army Staff and later Chief of Defence Staff, said he was lucky to have people in his administration that did not only understand the directions of his programmes and policies, but also joined hands with him to drive them to conclusion.

He said the likes of General Agwai were rare in any government, expressing happiness that he was lucky to have him, but regretted that Agwai never stayed to the end of his government as, according to him, he was snatched by the international community.

The former President said he did not hesitate in releasing Agwai because he wanted the best for the world.

According to Obasanjo, “when you have the responsibility of running the affairs of a country like I have been on a couple of occasions, it doesn’t matter what policies you may have; unless you have people who will ensure that the policies you have are implemented and they themselves are doers, then you may not be able to achieve as much as you would have wanted to achieve.

“So you are lucky if you get people who you can work with and who understand where you want to go and join hands with you to get there. I was particularly lucky in General Martin Luther Agwai.

The event also had former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Congress, NRC, Alhaji Bashir Tofa; former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and ex-governor, Ahmed Makarfi; ex-governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa; Chief Olagunsuyi Oyinlola, among captains of industry and top civil servants, retired and serving, in attendance.