My fears for the future of Nigeria – Annie Idibia

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections scheduled to hold in February 2019, 2face Idibia’s wife, Annie Idibia, has expressed fears for the future of Nigeria.

In a chat with Showtime, the Nollywood screen diva who has been supporting her husband since he launched a sensitization campaign tagged ‘Power of One’, said she is worried for her children, the youths and the future of Nigeria.

“I have kids, so, of cause I’m worried. In the next 10-15 years, what will be left for my children in this country? So, I’m worried about my children, I’m worried about the young ones. This is not about Innocent (2Face), Yes, he has his beliefs and I have learnt a lot from him but this is me saying let us go out as individuals and make a better place or country for us”, she said.

She added that 2Baba’s continuous advocacy for better governance is not meant to hurt or spite anyone, so, she is not afraid of bigwigs within the corridors of power.

“As far as I know, I’m not trying to hurt nobody. I’m just trying to take care of me, mine and ours; the women, children and the youth. I’m just preaching that we can make this country a better place. I’m just trying to tell the youths that breaking the law is not cool. Being cool is when you follow the right laws. Social media has affected a lot of people; they are distracted by what is happening in the country. You don’t have to be in politics to make a difference. I’m not stepping on anyone’s toes”, she said.

Speaking further, she dismissed fears that her family may suffer threats from the corridors of power.

“I don’t think anyone will want to do that because we are not doing anything bad. The movie ‘Power of one’ is designed to inspire and also try to encourage people to believe in themselves and believe that they can make a difference. We are not telling them to go and break laws. We are not saying vote for anyone. We are just trying to make a difference, so I don’t think that kind of call will come through”, she concluded.