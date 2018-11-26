My administration is committed to sports devt – Akeredolu

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, SAN, has said that his administration is committed to sports development in the state.

He said this when he received 19th National Sports festival Torch of Unity at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure.

Governor Akeredolu said the forthcoming 19th edition of the National Sports Festival is another avenue of promoting national unity and encouraging sporting activities in the country.

The governor, who also received a platinum pre-season tournament award won by sunshine football Club of Akure, stressed his administration’s commitment to sports development in the state.

The Governor noted that sports remain a veritable avenue for interaction and social integration among athletes of this nation which also provide the opportunity to harness youth energies.

Akeredolu said the state has always produced athletes to various national teams which had represented Nigeria in international engagements.

Earlier, the representative of the National Sports Commission, Mr. Olufemi Ajao, said the torch was to sensitize the mind of the people of the State that the festival had come to stay adding that there wouldn’t be any more postponement or shift in date of the festival as witnessed in the past.