Must we condone men’s fickleness?

Dear Bunmi,

I get so angry when people, yourself inclusive, say that all men fantasise about sleeping with other women. That women do not want to be this way is normal.

Can you tell me what is normal about a woman going to bed with her husband and, while they are making love, he’s thinking about someone else?

I like to believe that I’m good-looking enough and good enough in bed for my husband to think only about me when we make love. If I ever found out about my man and other women, our relationship would be threatened. It would be as bad as if he slept with another woman behind my back. If a man is sexually fulfilled, why does he need to go elsewhere?

Moyin,

by e-mail.

Dear Moyin,

Men, in the same way as women, fantasise increasingly about the opposite sex as they enter adolescence. They are aroused by the thoughts that flash through their minds. This leads to relationships and, eventually, intimacy.

Most sexologists believe that the ability to look forward to the joy of love-making is part of what distinguishes us from other animals. It gives us enormous pleasure and it helps the human race to thrive.

Like it or not, a man will continue to fantasise about intimacy, frequently or seldom, throughout his life. Although he will tend to focus on the woman he loves, he cannot and does not control the sexual thoughts that rush into his head. He will remain alert to the attributes of other women.

In comparison, a woman who has found and loves her partner may have few thoughts about sex other than those involving her partner.

It is a known fact that men and women are sexually different and it is inappropriate to expect them to be the same. According to various surveys, some men fantasise freely, others not at all or one partner more than the other.

Accepting and respecting a partner’s sexual nature, allows some couple’s intimacy to grow and their sex life to become enriched.

You cannot compete with whatever sexual fantasies your husband may have -and you don’t need to. It’s you that he loves.