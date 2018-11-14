MURIC lauds Lagos Govt. for approving hijab in schools

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), a rights group on Wednesday commended the Lagos State Government for approving the use of Hijab for female Muslim students in all public schools.

The Director, MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, gave the commendation in Lagos while reacting to a circular released by the state government on 13th Nov, in which the approval was given.



Akintola described the step as a monumental decision, and commended the patience and steadfastness of Muslim residents and associations in Lagos State.

“The wind of change is sweeping across the South-West and no state government wants to be caught within the camp of reactionaries.

“We call on all government agencies and employers of labour to note this development. It is a monumental decision. The patience exhibited by Lagos Muslims has paid off.

“A quiet and peaceful revolution is ongoing and it is in the best interest of all men and women of goodwill to join the train before it leaves the station so that they may not be left behind.

“Reports reaching MURIC headquarters say the Tutor-General Permanent Secretary (TGPS) of District 6 has also issued a circular directing all school principals within the jurisdiction to allow female Muslim students who wish to use the Hijab to do so.

“We are yet to hear anything from Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5. We are therefore calling on the remaining five TGPS to follow suit. Delay will simply mean insubordination and sabotage of government’s good intention.

“We congratulate the Lagos State chapters of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), the Muslim Congress (TMC), the Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria (MUTAN) and the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

“We commend them for their steadfastness, patience and forbearance.

“In conclusion, we charge all the Islamic organisations in the state to immediately set up monitoring units for the successful implementation of the state government’s directive.

“Muslim parents should be mobilised to visit schools for the purpose of ensuring compliance, while we warn that nobody should take the law into his or her hands.

“Defaulting principals and recalcitrant teachers should be reported to the nearest office of Islamic organisations,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an appeal court in 2016 overturned the judgement of a Lagos State High Court which banned the use of Hijab in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

NAN also reports that the Lagos State Government is currently at the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the appellate court.