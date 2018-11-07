Murder of policeman: LASU student, five others released on bail

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 24-year-old Lagos State University Student, Dolapo Fasasi, and five others remanded in prison custody over alleged murder of police officer, DSP Akingboju Akindele, were yesterday released on bail by an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting at Oyingbo.

ASUU strike: Stop paying lip service to education, lawmaker tells FG

Fasasi alongside Akinjobi Toheeb 29, Chinedu Okorie 24, Adeleke Samuel 26, Dabiri Adekunle 38 and Qudri Kazeem 43, were released by Chief Magistrate Mrs Adeola Adedayo.

Absence of Kalu from court stalls hearing in alleged N7.65bn fraud

Magistrate Adedayo said that she released the defendants, as the prosecutor, DSP Otu, did not file any affidavit for remand before the court.

She said, “ This is a case that was adjourned for 7 days and the prosecutor did not file any affidavit processes, there is nothing to show that he filed processes before the court.”

Adedayo also stated that she released the defendants based on the facts before her.

The defendants were arraigned on October 31, before the court, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder preferred against them by the police.

The prosecutor DSP Otu had told the court during the arraignment of the defendants that the incident took place on October 27, 2018, at Agbowa Area of Lagos.

He said that the defendants conspired amongst themselves, to murder the policeman, in order to set some cultists arrested by the police on cult-related offences free.

Otu said that they barricaded the road and beat Akindele to death, while he was on his lawful duty with other policemen.

According to him, the offences committed are contrary to section 233 and punishable under sections 222 and 223 of the criminal laws of Lagos state 2015.

However, Magistrate Adedayo adjourned till November 6, for the police to file an affidavit for remand.

At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, the prosecutor was not in court, nor filed any processes before the court.

Consequently, the magistrate granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

She, however, adjourned the case to November 26, for legal advice from the office of the directorate of public prosecution DPP.

Earlier some LASU students barricaded the road leading to the court and the gate of the court was shut, while there were armed policemen, standing in the street and the entrance to the court.