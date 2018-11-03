Murder of Credit switch boss: Police beam searchlight on family members

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

The fleeing Togolese cook who allegedly murdered his boss, Chief Ope Badamosi, three days after he was employed, in his apartment at Parkview estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, has been arrested. This was just as the detectives have beamed their searchlight on some close members of the family of the deceased after examining the circumstances that surrounded his death.

The suspect, identified as Sunday Anani, (22)was arrested at Ayeyemi community in Ondo State, where he fled to after the incident.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the deceased, who was an Ondo Chief, had visited his home town where he was introduced to the suspect following his request for a cook.

Information at Vanguard’s disposal revealed that after the incident, two of the suspect’s relatives whom he lived with in Ondo state were arrested, with a view to trailing him to his home country.

However, information as gathered, reached the command that the suspect had fled to Laje community in Ondo, after he got wind of his relatives’ arrest. But when policemen led by the Divisional Police Officer attached to Fagun division arrived there, the suspect was discovered to have fled Laje for Ayeyemi area where he was apprehended.