MultiChoice Talent Factory library gets books donation

MULTICHOICE Nigeria has received hundreds of books donated to the library of its newly launched MultiChoice Talent Factory, MTF, Academy project. The books are expected to promote a healthy reading habit among students of the Academy.

The most recent installment contains the 300 books donated by Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

Explaining why he made the donation, Mr. Mba said MultiChoice, through the MTF project, has re-written the narrative of the creative industry by investing in the students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. He advised students of the Academy on the importance of sharing knowledge.

“Sharing ideas and knowledge is key and knowledge is the only thing that you share, and it grows. You cannot be a good lawyer if you don’t read cases. So, if you want to be a good filmmaker with impactful stories to tell, you have to read,” he said.

The books, which cover a vast range of subjects, including the arts, biographies, autobiographies and contemporary novels, were not the only books donated to the MTF Academy. Prior to Mba’s donation, many well-meaning individuals and industry bodies such as Committee for the Relevant Arts, CORA, donated 100 books, Lilian Amah, a movie producer and author, recently donated 10 copies of her newly published book and Professor Abraham Linus, a former Dean of Ghana’s National Film and Television Institute, NAFTI, also donated two copies of his book on visual literacy.