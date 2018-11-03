MTN headlines the reimagination of five of Africa’s beloved heroes and heroines

By Ayo Onikoyi

It was three days of spectacular stage performances when ‘Legends, Kings and Kingdoms: the Musical’ took centre stage at the Shell Hall of the MUSON Centre in Onikan Lagos, from October 19 to 21.

The musical drama, a collaborative production of Seeing Through the Arts and Declassical Arts & Entertainment, was sponsored by MTN Foundation as part of an awesome lineup of events to mark the 22nd MUSON Festival of the Arts. It was co-directed by an alumnus of the MTN Foundation sponsored MUSON scholarship programme, Ayo Ajayi and boasted such industry veterans as vocalist and lyricist Yinka Davies and Crown Troupe of Africa artistic director, Segun Adefila.

With an innovative plot that saw a cast of historical African figures team up for a good cause, the production provided an avenue for their ancient acts of heroism, seldom remembered and recognised by most people, to be reimagined and retold in an engaging format that captures the vibrancy of African history and culture in a way that is relevant to a contemporary audience.

In the play, five African heroes: Nigeria’s Sango, Nana Yaa Asantewaa of the Ashanti in modern Ghana, Neferneferuaten Nefertiti of Egypt, Shaka, King of the Zulus in modern South Africa and Queen Amina of Zazzau in what is now northern Nigeria, answer the call of a distressed princess to save her people, ‘Modaland,’ from a common foe – the Shadow.

MTN sponsored this show as part of its foundation’s Arts and Culture initiative in which it is currently sponsoring six productions telling true Nigerian stories across a range of genres – musicals, visual arts and drama productions.