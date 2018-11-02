Mrs Osinbajo seeks more women representation on leadership board

By Providence Emmanuel

LAGOS—WIFE of the Vice President, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, yesterday, called on women in the country to push for better representation in organisations.

She said this at the ongoing Women in Management, Business and Public Service, WIMBIZ, 17th Annual Conference, themed: ‘Unstoppable you! Reinvent and Reinvigorate’ held in Lagos.

Mrs Osinbajo said: “The argument that women can achieve success in their workplace has been won, the push for better representation and leadership on boards of organisations is ongoing.

“To be unstoppable is to make a mark. Do the best you can with what you have from season to season, stage to stage. If you are unstoppable and your neighbour, friends are unstoppable from all unstoppable then our nation becomes unstoppable.”

Also, Chairperson Executive Council, WIMBIZ, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, said the organisation has influenced about 105,555 women since it was founded 17 years ago.

She said: “Over the last 17 years, we have implemented programs that seek to inspire, empower and advocate for greater representation of women in leadership positions both in the public and private sector.

“We regularly collaborate with credible local and multinational organizations to deliver programs, which have on aggregate directly influenced over 105,555 women since inception.

“This year’s edition of the WIMBIZ Annual Conference will live up to this high standard and furthermore will galvanise and reawaken the inner repository of resilience that is latent within all women.”

Dignitaries at the event are: wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; wife of Ogun State governor, Mrs Folorunsho Amosun; wife of former governor of Lagos State, Mrs Ambimbola Fashola and Maiden Alex-Ibru, among others.