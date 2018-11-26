Mrs. Ortom’s foundation holds two day summit for Benue women, youths

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, a pet project of the Wife of the Benue State Governor, Dr. Eunice Ortom is to convoke a two day Combined Women and Youth Entrepreneurship Summit to expose participants to entrepreneurship opportunities available in the State.



Addressing the media yesterday in Makurdi, the Chairperson of the Central Planning Committee of the summit, Mrs. Gladys Shaahu said the meeting would help youths and women of the state identify challenges and effectively narrow down gender gaps in the face of multiple challenges encountered in effective business operations.

According to Mrs. Shaahu, “the decision to carry out this stakeholders’ forum is based on the fact that, gender gaps and age disposition adversely affect the sustainable development of communities.”

She said the 2018 Summit with the theme, ‘Inclusive Entrepreneurial Empowerment for Economic Growth: Made in Benue is Possible’ captures the fact that, irrespective of gender, age and background, economic development is a cumulative and participatory effort.

Mrs. Shaahu explained that “the event scheduled for the 29th. And 30th. of November has the following objectives: To expose participants to entrepreneurship opportunities available in Benue State. To showcase goods and services, especially, those made in Benue and by beneficiaries of ESLF’s training programmes.

“To build knowledge of participants on ICT options available for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs.

“To expose participants to business registration options avaiiabie for MSMES and to build knowledge of participants on Value Chain Development.”

Recounting the history and successes recorded by the foundation in the last two and half years, Mrs. Shaahu said, “the Eunice Spring of Life Foundation, ESLF, was unveiled on May 14, 2016 by Wife of the Governor of Benue State and has her intervention programmes in the thematic areas of Economic Empowerment with bias in Agriculture, Health and Education.

“In the economic thematic area, the annual Youth and Women summits have been earmarked as a hub for intervention where participants are trained and empowered in different vocational skills and agricultural value chain addition.

“This programme aims to assist in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, objective number 5, the ESLF strategic plan of 2016-2021 (objectives 1, 4 & 5) and the Benue State Development Plan, all of which aims at improving the lot of women and youths.

“The first Benue Women Economic Summit was held in 2016 with the theme: Promoting the Rise of the Female Economy in Benue State.

“This summit was a one-day event that had over 1,000 women who participated, drawn from the 276 Council Wards of the 23 local government areas of Benue State.

“The objectives were to create an opportunity for Benue women to share the challenges hampering their access and participation in business.

“To forge new partnerships that will scale up successful initiatives that benefit Benue women in business. To initiate dialogue between regulators, financial institutions and the business community on how to create more friendly conditions for Benue women in business.

“The achievements recorded includes a follow up to the summit, over 1,700 women were given a 6 weeks training at the Entrepreneur Development Centre, EDC, in Agro-Business Areas of Poultry, Pig Fattening and Produce marketing. Successful trainees have since been accessing soft loans at the Better Life Micro-finance Bank Makurdi, for their businesses.

Speaking further, Mrs. Shaahu said, “With the number trained and successful, ESLF, saw the to financially empower this group of trainees and as such ESLF applied to the State Government for a loan of N100million.

“This was approved by EXCO and released to the Ministry of Agriculture. This same amount is domiciled at the Better Life Micro-Finance Bank, Makurdi.

“Beneficiaries who have met the criteria to access the loan have since been given the amounts as requested for and this is a continuous process as more women are processing for the loan.

“In addition, 25 women were given stainless steel based grinding machines (which is more healthy and fuel efficient.)

“In June 2017, the First ever Benue Youth Entrepreneurship Summit was convened with over 1,000 participants from all the 276 council wards across the State.

“The summit had the following objectives: To build knowledge of Benue youth on entrepreneurship. To provide an opportunity for Benue youth to interact and be motivated by sharing in the experiences of other young entrepreneurs across Nigeria, so they could take informed entrepreneurial action.

“To identify and expose beneficiaries to local and international vocational skills training, to advance local production that competes at the global space,

“As a follow up, youths were trained in vocational skills areas and advanced trainings as well.

Continuing, she said, “the achievements recorded includes: The capacity of over 600 youth was built on entrepreneurship. Four youths were sponsored by ESLF to undergo master vocational training in leather and fibre works in China; consequently, 50 other youths are currently undergoing step-down trainings in leather and fibre works.

“192 other youths were sponsored to undergo local trainings in Leather works, hairdressing and styling, baking and confectionary making as well as tailoring, with the participants drawn across 23 LGAs.

“25 others are set to commence training in food processing at CEFTER, Benue State University.

“In December 2017, over 2,000 women drawn from across the 23 LGAs again converged in Makurdi for a two day summit with the following objectives:

“To review the successes of the 2016 summit, using lessons learnt to improve programme design. To afford women an opportunity to network, share their experiences, inspire and encourage other women to get involved in business.

“To build the capacity of women on enterprise management. To expose women to sources of capital with which to start-up or grow their businesses and to afford women the opportunity to showcase goods and services wherein they have a comparative advantage.

“As a follow up, 500 women have been trained in different skill areas (hair dressing, baking and confectionery, shoe making, tailoring) in partnership with the National Directorate of Employment, NDE.

“These beneficiaries will soon commence the process of accessing loans.

“The achievements recorded includes: The capacity of over 2000 women was built on opportunities for business in Benue. The women showcased goods produced by them in areas they have comparative advantage. Follow up vocational skills training was organized for over 200 participants in chosen areas of interest in 17 LGAs.”

Mrs Shaahu stated further that the ESLF was working round the clock to scale up its efforts to contribute to the economic development of the people of the State.