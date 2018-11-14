Mourinho better than Guardiola, Maradona claims

Argentina World Cup legend Diego Maradona has claimed that Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho is the best coach in the world.

Maradona, believes Mourinho is better than Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. It comes despite the Spaniard getting the better of the United boss when City beat them 3-1 last Sunday.

Guardiola is widely regarded as the best coach in world football having also managed Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola has won the domestic league in every country as manager while also helping Barcelona to two Champions League titles.

Mourinho has also won a number of titles, leading Porto and Inter Milan to the Champions League while winning La Liga and three Premier Leagues with Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

The Portuguese has struggled at United though has won the EFL Cup and Europa League.

“Myself as a coach I need to learn a lot and for that reason I think I will go to Manchester and Mourinho to ask him a lot of things,” Maradona told Marca.

“Because he is the best without doubt.

“For me yes [he is better than Pep], Mou is the best.”