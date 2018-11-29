Moses out of Europa League clash against PAOK

Victor Moses is not in contention to make his seventh appearance of the season in all competitions when Chelsea host Chuba Akpom’s PAOK in the UEFA Europa League today.

Providing an injury update at yesterday’s pre-match press conference, manager Maurizio Sarri revealed that the former Nigeria international will play no part in the game against the Greek Super League side due to a back problem.

With Eden Hazard also ruled out of the game, England U17 World Cup-winning winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to be included in the match day squad.

‘’The last problem is Moses. I spoke with the doctor and he has a back problem this morning, so I think he will not be able to play tomorrow(today),’’ Sarri told reporters.

‘’Then Hazard of course, it is not a serious injury. He will not be able to play tomorrow but I think he will be able to recover for the Premier League match (Fulham).’’

Moses has not started a competitive game for Chelsea since September 26 when he went the distance against Liverpool in the League Cup.