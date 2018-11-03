More laurels for Linda Ekwem

In the Nigerian medical practice, particularly in Obstetrics and Gynecology, the name of Dr. Linda Christianah Ekwem rings a bell. The deputy chief medical director of popular Port Harcourt health facility, Ebony Hospitals Ltd, has done a lot in the area of women health and this has earned her numerous honours and awards. Not done with the accolades at home, Linda Ekwem also caught the attention of the prestigious Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists of United Kingdom and Ireland, RCOG, who recently recognised her work in all stages of pregnancy, from pre-conception to post-pregnancy and bestowed her its honours.

It was an occasion of great joy for Dr. Ekwem and her darling husband and partner, Dr. Innocent Chi Ekwem, when she was recently honoured with the prestigious Fellowship of the Royal College in London. At the occasion held at the Royal College Hall in Regent Park in London, Dr. Ekwem was presented with the Certificate of Awards by Professor Lesley Regan, President of the RCOG, who is also the Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust London. The award of the Fellowship is a mark of senior status that implies a continued contribution to the specialty of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the maintenance of standards and practice. Also present at the remarkable occasion were her husband, Dr. I.C. Ekwem and their children,.