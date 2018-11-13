Mobile money operators exempted in SANEF programme — AMMAN

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Association of Mobile Money Agents in Nigeria (AMMAN) has said that its members and other stakeholders are being left out from the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facility (SANEF) programme powered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Nigerian Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS).

The project is aimed at accelerating financial inclusion in the country by on-boarding 40 million low income and unserved Nigerians unto the financial system by 2020.

The president, AMMAN, Olojo Victor, disclosed this at the third annual conference of the association held in Lagos last week.

Speaking to Journalists on the sidelines of the conference, Olojo said, “Specifically we can say AMMAN and other industry stakeholders who are pushing and dragging financial inclusion are not carried along in the SANEF programme

“We believe that if AMMAN is brought into the system, we will be able to share real time experiences, challenges on how this objective can be achieved.

“We believe that there is a fund aspect attached to SANEF. There is money involvement and we have told the core stakeholders that we the association know the agents who are doing well. We in the association know agents who can bring in the volume and transaction, so they must ensure they carry us along without that there would continue to be problem in the industry”.

Meanwhile, stakeholders in the Mobile Money Industry have listed effective strategies to mitigate fraud.