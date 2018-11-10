Breaking News
Mistake of handing over to @MBuhar must not be repeated next year – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that ‘Nigerians made the mistake of handing over the country to a man who failed in managing his own small business, that mistake must not be repeated next year.’

He also said ‘a man who couldn’t make his cows to increase cannot cause the fortune of a nation to increase.
Time up for @MBuhari!’

