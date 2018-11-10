Mistake of handing over to @MBuhar must not be repeated next year – Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State Mr Ayodele Fayose has said that ‘Nigerians made the mistake of handing over the country to a man who failed in managing his own small business, that mistake must not be repeated next year.’



Nigerians made the mistake of handing over the country to a man who failed in managing his own small business, that mistake must not be repeated next year. A man who couldn't make his cows to increase cannot cause the fortune of a nation to increase.

Time up for @MBuhari! — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) November 10, 2018

In Nigeria under the APC govt of @MBuhari, assassination attempt was made on the Dep. Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and his family, we should all be worried.

It appears that our security agencies are now more alive to the duty of invading NASS and residences of its leadership. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) November 6, 2018