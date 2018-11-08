Missy Elliot nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliot, an American artiste, has been nominated for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame, the first female rapper to be so recognised.

Elliott can also become the third rapper to enter the exclusive list following recent inductees JAY-Z and Jermaine Dupri.

The songwriter, who crafted songs for Beyoncé and Whitney Houston, is nominated among artistes for induction at the 50th annual induction and awards gala in New York.

According to the list released by the organisers on Thursday, others joining Elliott as performing nominees are Mariah Carey, Chrissie Hynde, Vince Gill, Mike Love, Jimmy Cliff, and John Prine.

Non-performing nominees are Jack Tempchin, Dean Dillon, Jerry Fuller, Tom T Roger and Nichols and Boyz II Men, among others.

Elliott, who came on the music scene alongside mega-producer Timbaland, also worked on multiple songs for the late icon, Aaliyah, as well as Carey, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Destiny’s Child.

The rapper, often praised for her wild, colourful style and playful lyricism, is one of pop music’s most sought producers and songwriters.

In addition to creating her own well-known hits, from ‘Get Ur Freak On’ to ‘Work It’ and ‘Lose Control’, R&B singers and girl groups heavily benefited from her songwriting work in the ’90s.

She churned out hits like ‘Where My Girls At’, which reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and Monica’s ‘So Gone’, a No. 1 R&B hit and Top 10 pop success.

Songwriters considered for an entry into the hall of fame are those who published songs for a period of 20 years.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame honours those whose work represents and maintains the heritage and legacy of a spectrum of the most beloved songs from the world’s popular music songbook.