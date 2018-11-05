Minimum wage: Gov. Bagudu appeals to NLC to shelve strike

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has called on the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliate unions to shelve its scheduled strike in the interest of the citizenry.

The governor made this call in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Dakingari, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.

He urged the workers to await the report of the tripartite committee on minimum wage and President Mohammadu Buhari’s decision on the wage increase.

“I want to assure the Nigerian workers at all levels of the government’s readiness to promote their welfare. The government is willing and ready to do everything possible to uplift workers’ welfare,’’ he said.

The statement said that Bagudu left Birnin Kebbi for Abuja this morning to partake in the 12th meeting of the tripartite committee on the National Minimum Wage.

The committee is expected to finalise deliberations and submit its report to Mr President. (NAN)