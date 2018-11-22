Minimum wage: Ambode, Labour Unions’ negotiation meeting postponed

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—THE earlier meeting between Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and Labour Unions, to negotiate the new minimum wage for workers in the state was postponed indefinitely.

The meeting, between both parties, targeted at deliberating on the planned hike in minimum wage, had been scheduled to hold at the State House, Ikeja, but was postponed.

Speaking with Vanguard, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, in Lagos State, Francis Ogunremi, disclosed that the meeting was postponed because some certain criteria must be met before both parties can embark on such negotiations.

Ogunremi said: “The reason is that at the state level, we cannot embark on any discussion that will not yield the required result.

“Logically, we have to wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to present the executive stance to the National Assembly for ratification. It is after that we can meet and deliberate on the issue in Lagos State.”