Mimiko withdraws from presidential race, to run for Senate

As Adegbenro steps down, says Mimiko a better Candidate

Presidential candidate of the Zenith Labour Party and a two term governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has backed out of the 2019 Presidential race.

Mimiko announced his withdrawal from the race while meeting with the party faithful from the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo state and some national leaders of the party on Thursday.

“I took the decision in the ultimate interest of our party, the Zenith Labour Party,” the former Governor said at the meeting.

Mimiko however said at the meeting that he would now be running as the candidate of the ZLP for Ondo Central Senatorial district in next year’s election.

Since declaring his intention to run for President, Mimiko has enjoyed massive support from different groups across the country.

Meanwhile, the ZLP candidate for Ondo Central Senatorial district, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro has stepped down for Mimiko.

Adegbenro who is a former commissioner for Works under the Mimiko’s administration, said in a statement on Thursday, that he was stepping down for Mimiko “in the interest of the Zenith Labour Party and our dear state.”

He added that “I am convinced that the candidacy of our leader, the former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, will better serve the interest of the district now and the overall goal of the south west. Mimiko is a Better Candidate whose national and international exposure and achievements as a two-term Governor, will further add value to the state and the country at large.

While appreciating his constituents, followers and party leaders who have been with him all through the processes that culminated into taking the decision, Adegbenro said “I remain a firm believer and supporter of my brother and leader, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, who invited me into partisan politics and who has always provided selfless leadership.”

Mimiko did not disclose if his party would be supporting any of the major presidential candidates in the 2019 presidential race.