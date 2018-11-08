Mikel out for rest of Season

Super Eagles Captain and Tianjin TEDA midfielder, John Obi Mikel will miss the remainder of the Chinese Super League season due to injury. Ayo Olu Ibidapo of the Communication Department of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF confirmed the report.

Mikel featured in 18 CSL matches this season and scored two goals providing two assists. Although,the Nigeria captain is yet to feature for the Super Eagles after they failed to advance from the the group stages of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, after suffering from a muscle injury in training.

Mikel missed Tianjin Teda’s Tuesday’s training as a result of the injury. He will however miss Tianjin TEDA’s home game against Dalian Aerbin on Wednesday and Sunday’s final game of the season away at Guangzhou Evergrande.

Tianjin TEDA are currently 15th in the 16-team CSL table with 29 points.