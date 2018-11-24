Mikel can return when he likes — Rohr

Coach Gernot Rohr yesterday in Lagos paid tribute to his captain, John Obi Mikel, who is yet to make an appearance for the team since after the World Cup last summer in Russia.

Speaking at the editors’ forum, “Peak Breakfast with Rohr” at the HS Media Group complex in Lagos yesterday, Rohr said the Tianjin Teda of China playmaker remains his captain, who has sacrificed a lot for his fatherland.

“Mikel is still part of the Eagles. He told me that he was not fit and wanted to be excused from the recent matches. He is our captain who has shown wonderful leadership qualities. If he is motivated, if he is fit and if he wants to play for the team again, of course, the door remains open for him to come back.”

But Rohr did not fail to acknowledge the leadership style of his stand-in captain, Ahmed Musa, who is yet to lose a match since after the World Cup. “Musa is young, his style is different and he has been very helpful both on and off the pitch. Musa is also a great captain,” Rohr said.