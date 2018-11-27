MIGA 2018: Team NSCDC lead in swimming competition

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) are currently topping the medals table of the swimming sport at the ongoing Ministry of Interior Games in Kaduna.

Rachael Tonjor of NSCDC won the gold medal in the women’s 50m breaststroke event, clocking 37.30 seconds.

Tonjor also won the gold medal in the 50m backstroke event, with a time of 37.04, while Doutimi Gagbe also of NSCDC won gold in the 50m freestyle with 28.31 seconds.

Dino Ebarakumo won another gold medal for the NSCDC in the men’s 50m backstroke event, finishing at 29.63 seconds.

The Nigeria Police followed behind with two gold medals, from Shedrack Awolowo and Yeiyah Yellow in the men’s 50m breaststroke and butterfly events finishing at 32.27 and 25.8 seconds respectively.

Speaking at the end of Tuesday’s events, Ebarakumo thanked God for his team’s success, adding that determination and hardwork gave him victory in his event.

Celebrating the victory, the NSCDC Director of Sports, Ayodele Titus, said the Corps was just doing what it knows how to do best.

“We are not afraid of any team. We are here to do what we know how to do best and reassert our superiority.

“We give all glory to God for the victory and we also thank our Commandant for his support to sports,’’ he said.

The swimming competition continues on Wednesday with the women’s 50m backstroke, men’s 50m freestyle and 4x50m freestyle mixed relay.

Also, in the handball event held at the Musa Yar’Adua Stadium, NSCDC men’s handball team defeated Nigeria Prisons 40 -30 to progress to the next round.

In the women’s category, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) team defeated the Ministry of Interior 27-1.

Speaking later, the captain of the IGP Queens, Grace Abiona, attributed the team’s victory to consistent training and their inner strength.

“We thank God for the victory. This is our second match and we have won both. Our third match is with the NSCDC and it is a must-win,” she said.

The Nigeria Police women handball team had earlier defeated Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) women handball team 22-1 to progress.

The Nigeria Police side will meet NSCDC team on Wednesday in the handball competition.(NAN)