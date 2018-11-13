Mgt of UI Int’l school down tools over hijab

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—fresh trouble is brewing at the International School Ibadan situated within the University of Ibadan following a sudden agitation by some Muslim parents that willing female Muslim students of the school should be allowed to wear hijab on their school uniforms.

The incident led to the closure of the school by the management.

Some parents, under the aegis of International School Ibadan Muslim Parents’ Forum, in a letter to the principal of the school, Mrs. Phebean Olowe, said: “Hijab wearing for young Muslim girls, apart from the fact that it is part of their religious belief, is part of their fundamental human rights.”

The statement was signed by the chairman of the group, Alhaji Abdurrahman Balogun and the Secretary, Mrs. Bilikis Badiru.

The statement reads: “The use of hijab, for Muslim girls, is now a global phenomenon irrespective of personal or professional callings; student, lawyer, nurse, doctor, security personnel, teacher among others, who willingly adorn it.

The Body of Benchers in Nigeria recently endorsed the use of mini-hijab not only at the call to the bar ceremony but also at the Nigeria Law School and indeed in the legal practice.”

Reacting to the issue, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academic, Professor Abideen Aderinto, who doubles as the Chairman Court of Governors of the school, said: “I am the Chairman of the Court of Governors and I am a proud Muslim. ISI is a private school. UI does not fund it.

It is funded by the fees collected. It is unfortunate that this is coming up now. Even the Parents Teacher Association is not aware of the idea by this group. Indeed some other Muslim parents expressed shock when they heard about this.”