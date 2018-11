Mexican authorities said Monday they have deported almost 100 Central American migrants after hundreds rushed the US border before being repelled by tear gas and rubber bullets.

“Ninety-eight people were handed over to the national migration authorities and have been deported” after Sunday’s incident at Tijuana, on the border with California, the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration said on television.

READ ALSO: Trump says troops to remain at border ‘as long as necessary’