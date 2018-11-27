Methodist Church warns INEC against rigging 2019 elections

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Prelate, Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr Samuel Uche, yesterday warned the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow votes of Nigerians to count in the forthcoming general elections in the country.

He also urged Nigerians to ensure they “elect only people with passion to work for them and not greedy politicians who want to rule by all means and after them, their wives and in-laws will take over.”

Addressing newsmen in Onitsha, when he led the Conference of Methodist Church Nigeria to visit church members who were affected by flood in Ogbaru circuit of the Methodist Church, Uche warned that “any attempt to rig the election by INEC in favour of any politician will be resisted by Nigerians and may lead to serious crisis in the country.”

He said: “INEC must ensure that peoples’ votes count; there should be no manipulations, no vote buying, anybody who wins no matter the party should be declared the winner, unless they want crisis. We do not want crisis, it is height of impunity for any body to say I must win. Nigeria belong to all of us.

“Christians are lovers of peace, we do not like crisis, we maintain peace any where we are but Nigerians votes must count.”