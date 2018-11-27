Melete massacre should be investigated for sabotage- Salis

By Agbonkhese Oboh

High Chief Owolabi Salis has described the recent killing of over 100 soldiers by Boko Haram terrorists in Melete, Borno State, as unfortunate, adding that it was a conspiration against the country.

Salis, the Alliance for Democracy, AD, and Star Alliance governorship candidate for Lagos State, in a statement in Lagos, added that President Muhammadu Buhari has to look beyond just fighting Boko Haram to socio-economic factors.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has described the Metele killings as isolated, insisting that Boko Haram had been “technically defeated.”

However, Salis said: “Why all these killings? The incident is very unfortunate. I consider this as a conspiracy against Nigeria. The Presidency should look beyond just fighting Boko Haram.

“We have a great army. The Presidency first need to promote ethnic unity among the armed forces for them to see one another as Nigerians of equal class and then directly fund grassroots army.

“For this latest massacre, Buhari must set up investigation on possible conspiracy and some questions must be answered.

Are the Boko Haram members Nigerians? If yes, what do they want? How do they get their ammunition and so on?Something drastic needs to be done.

“And this insurgency is a very big threat to the coming elections. Government needs to do more on security, particularly through direct funding and enhanced intelligence.”