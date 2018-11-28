MELETE MASSACRE: Sack Service Chiefs, probe defense allocations — AFENIFERE

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—THE Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday called for the immediate removal of the three Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defense Staff over the killing of soldiers in Melete, Borno State by the Boko Haram terror group.

It said the sack should be followed “with a probe of what has happened to defense allocations.”

Rising from its monthly meeting in Akure, the country home of its National Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the group described the killings, which occured a week ago, as devastating.

Reading the communiqué, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin said: “The massacre of our ill-equipped troops by the evil sect raises serious concerns about the state of our armed forces combat readiness in spite of the unappropriated $1 billion the government claimed it disbursed months back to equip our military against insurgency.

“We were more pained at this tragic and monumental loss by the high insensitivity the Federal Government displayed on this matter.

“First, it kept quiet for six days after the incident and when it found its voice there were no soothing words for the bereaved families.

“Afenifere demands, as a first step, the immediate removal of the Service Chiefs, who are already in their retirement years but are still kept in service, by the President in what many have interpreted as partisan needs as we move towards the next elections.

“Their illegal stay, in spite of not being effective, has equally killed morale in the armed forces as three sets of officers have now had their careers stagnated.

“The sack of the service Chiefs should be followed with a probe of what has happened to defense allocations as we as a people cannot reconcile our extremely vulnerable troops and wailing solders in the forest with the heavy spending the government claimed it has committed to security.”

On herdsmen attacks in Yorubaland, the group decried “the continuous criminal activities of armed herdsmen in the South West as evident in the kidnapping of six Ondo indigenes on November 14 as they were returning from Akure to Ikare Akoko.

“These unhinged security challenges continue to daily show that the country’s security architecture has collapsed under the crushing weight of unitary arrangement that concentrate the country’s Security apparatus only in the hands of the Federal Government.”