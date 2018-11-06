MASSOB, Obi mourn Ojukwu’s son, Sunny Odogwu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE Movement For Actualization Of Sovereign State Of Biafra, MASSOB, has expressed grief over the demise of the first son of the late Biafra leader, Mr Debe Ojukwu.

MASSOB’s National Director of Information, Samuel Edeson in a statement in Enugu yesterday, said that the Biafra struggle has suffered a set back with Ojukwu jnr’s exit.

Edeson said, “MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu commiserate with the family of late General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu over the death of their son, Barrister Debe Ojukwu (Akpunwa Nnewi) who passed away on 2nd November 2018. “It is painful and regrettable that at this time the people of Biafra needed him most, he joined our ancestors.

“MASSOB, Ndigbo and Biafrans in general have lost a great fighter, a warrior and motivator who believed in justice and equity.

“Though MASSOB and Biafrans shall miss him, we must continue in the footsteps of his late father, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu who sacrificed all he has for Biafra. “MASSOB and other pro Biafra groups will mourn him with a memorial cenotaph for him.”

Also yesterday, the former Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, described the late Ide of Ahaba, Chief Sunny Odogwu as among Nigerians that contributed to the growth and development of Nigeria through the establishment of many industries and corporations that added value to the society and humanity.

He said that the death of Odogwu was worthy to be mourned, while efforts should also be made by the living to understand the factors that made their successes and adapt them

He prayed to God to console his immediate family and all those touched by his death.