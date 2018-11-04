Mashomi lauds Okowa for payment of LG workers’ salaries

By Perez Brisbe & Ochuko Akuopha

DEPUTY Leader of the Patani Local Government Area, Delta State Legislative Arm, Mr. Josiah Mashomi has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the release of funds to clear the backlog of salaries of local government workers and teachers across the State.

Interacting with newsmen during Okowa’s visit to the IDPs camp in Patani, headquarters of the local government area, Mashomi who is the National Coordinator of the Movement for Democratic Equity, MDE, described the Governor as a worker-friendly Governor who was committed to improved welfare of workers and overall transformation of the state to enviable heights.

Stressing the need for Deltans to vote massively for Okowa in the 2019 general election to enable him continue with his track records, he warned that the opposition was out to take the state backward.

Mashomi commended Okowa for visiting and identifying with flood victims at all IDPs camps across the State, noting that the Governor “swiftly came to the aid of Deltans that were displaced from their homes by providing the basic needs of the IDPs.”

He thanked the wife of the Governor , Dame Mrs Edith Okowa for complementing her husband’s efforts by coming to the aid of IDPs medically through vaccination against communicable and deadly diseases.