Masari warns traditional leaders against shielding criminals

Katsina – Gov Aminu Masari of Katsina State has warned traditional leaders against shielding criminals dislodged by the ongoing military operations in Zamfara.

Masari gave the warning in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina though his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Abdu Labaran.

He said the governor gave the warning when he visited Batsari, Safana, Danmusa and Jibiya local government areas where he held meeting with the relevant stakeholders.

He also warned those whose position or duty was to protect lives and property to live up to the expectations.

“Everyone whose duty is to protect lives and property by virtue of their profession or position, must not only be up and doing, but must be seen to be doing so.

“Government will not tolerate complacency and complicity in matters of security.

“Protection of their lives and property is the duty of the government, and we will not shy away from meeting that responsibility no matter the challenges.”

The governor urged people of the state to continue to provide useful information to security agents to tackle resurgence of criminal activities in the state.

1, 500 villagers were recently displaced in Batsari local government area following an attack by bandits on Thursday.(NAN)