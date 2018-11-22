Maolid Nabbiy: FUO VC preaches religious tolerance, peaceful co-existence

As Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) Vice –Chancellor, Fountain University, Prof. Amidu Sanni has enjoined all Nigerians to eschew religious discrimination and embrace tolerance for peace to reign in the country.

Prof. Sanni urged Nigerians to emulate the virtues of Prophet Muhammad by showing love and living peacefully with one another.

The Vice Chancellor in his goodwill message stressed the need for Muslims to draw inspiration from the prophet’s life, as a model for an ideal way of life.

“Let me congratulate the entire Muslims for witnessing another Islamic new year and for celebrating the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“I urge all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, forgiveness and peaceful co-existence as exemplified by the Prophet.”

“Especially, as the 2019 general election is around the corner, I urge all Nigerians to be patriotic and exercise their civic responsibilities by electing the candidate of their choice in the most peaceful manner.”

Prof. Sanni used the opportunity to charge Management, Staff and Students of Fountain University to continue to be good ambassadors of the University as well as uphold the tradition of excellence in learning and character, inspired by high moral values, which the University is known for.