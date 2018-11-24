Many trapped as five-storey building collapses in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

Scores of persons have been feared trapped in a five-storey building that collapsed yesterday evening in Port Harcourt.

Many questions over murder of Ondo-born Lagos socialite

The building under construction is located on Woji, in the Government Reserved Area, GRA, phase II, Port Harcourt.

The five storey building which is still under construction had collapsed around 5p.m, trapping many labourers at the site.

An eye witness, who gave his name simply as Solomon, told Saturday Vanguard that workers were still on site when the incident occurred.

He noted that rescue team from the Rivers State Government and the state Police Command had arrived the scene for rescue operation.

Solomon noted that over seven people had been rescued at press time, adding that the combined team was still on search.

Meantime, the Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Police Command, DSP. Nnamdi Omoni, said the command got the report with shock.

Omoni said the command had immediately mobilised rescue team to the site, adding that efforts were on to rescue the victims.