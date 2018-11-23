Man slaughters his 9-month-old baby for sacrifice in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—A middle-aged man, John Depuun, Wednesday night, allegedly slaughtered his nine months old baby at Mbangur, Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha local government area of Benue State.

Lack of water in Warri community shocks Oritsejafor

Depuun claimed that he offered the innocent baby as a ‘sacrificial lamb’ to God, who he claimed asked him to offer the sacrifice.

He was reported to have allegedly carried out the horrific act after snatching the baby from his wife and taking her to a nearby bush where he slit her throat.

The suspect was immediately arrested by members of his community, who handed him over to the police.

“It is my sheep and I decided to sacrifice it to God as demanded of me. I have not laid my hands on anyone’s child and as such, should not be condemned,” the suspect said.

A member of the community, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard that the suspect had a history of mental disorder which could have been responsible for the act.

The Chairman, Konshisha Local Government, Mrs Justina Ubebe, who confirmed the killing, described the act as” strange and bizarre”.

She said the act, which happened on Wednesday night, had already been reported to the police and that the culprit had been arrested.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Moses Yamu, said the culprit had been arrested and investigations were ongoing in the matter.