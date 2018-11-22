Man gets 6 months in prison for stabbing friend

A Kubwa Grade I Area Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 30-year-old man, Mohammed Adamu, to six months in prison for stabbing his friend with a knife.

The judge Abdulwahab Mohammed sentenced Adamu without an option of fine after Adamu pleaded guilty.

Mohammed ordered him to pay N5,000 in damages to the complainant, Abba Mohammed.

He warned Adamu to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the complainant reported the matter at the Kubwa Police Station on Nov. 17.

He said that Adamu acted in a violent manner without any provocation and stabbed the complainant on his right hand with a sharp knife.

He further said the complainant was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital for treatment and spent N5, 000 on medical bill, adding that the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code. (NAN).