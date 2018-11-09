Man docked for failure to produce wife over N180m fraud

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 41-year-old man Ifebuzor Ngoladi, whose wife, Diamond Ngoladi, absconded after defrauding Sterling Bank of N180million, was yesterday arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate’s court, sitting in Igbosere, for failing to produce her.

Ngoladi had on July 10, 2018, at Police Special Fraud Unit PSFU, stood as a surety for her and promised to produce her whenever she is required by the police, but failed to do so.

The defendant’s wife was charged with conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence and diverting funds.

The prosecutor, Corporal Friday Mameh, told the court that the defendant had promised the Police that he would produce the suspect whenever she was needed when she was granted bail.

He said however, the defendant failed to produce her for arraignment before the court, which made it impossible for the Police to prosecute her.

Mameh said that Ngoladi conspired with Diamond and others still at large to obstruct, prevent and to defeat the cause of justice.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed is contrary to sections 132 (1), (2) of the administration of criminal justice law of Lagos State 2011 and punishable under section 97 (1) of the criminal law of Lagos State 2011.

However, Magistrate Y.O Aro-Lambo granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

He said that the surety must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State government and have his address verified.

The case was adjourned till December 12 for trial.