Man defiles 5-yr-old girl in Taraba

..as another bags one year in prison over phone theft

By Femi Bolaji & Jane Echewodo

Jalingo—A suspected paedophile, Victor Joshua, has been apprehended by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Jalingo for defiling a five-year-old girl.

Vanguard gathered that 23-year-old Joshua was exposed when the girl started experiencing serious pain and narrated to her parents how she was sexually abused by their neighbour.

Joshua, who had earlier threatened the girl, was however apprehended by the Police when her father reported the case.

Parading the suspect in Jalingo with 25 other arrested suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi, lamented the increasing rate of child defilement and rape cases.

He said “the command has observed with dismay the increasing rate of reported cases of rape, particularly within the metro. This is a worrisome development and parents are advised to keep a close tab on their female children to avoid them falling victims. “

Also, a fake Police officer was nabbed by the state command, after he had defrauded members of the public to the tune of about one million Naira.

The impersonator, Hassan Isa, according to the police boss used dubious means to obtain the sum of N950,000 from three persons with the promise of influencing their recruitment into the police force.

Meanwhile, an Ogba Magistrate’s Court, yesterday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Barnabas Solomon to one-year imprisonment stealing a phone.

Solomon was tried on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on November 6, 2018, at Akinsanya Street, Ojodu Berger Lagos.

Nomayo added that the accused did steal an LG phone worth N75,000 property of Mr. Meg Charles.

According to him, the offence violated the provision of Sections 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015, which prescribes seven years imprisonment for stealing.

Solomon earlier pleaded guilty to the offence charged against him by the police.

The presiding Magistrate thereby sentenced him to one-year imprisonment.

She said it will serve as a deterrent to others.