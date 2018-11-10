Man City top English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Man City 11 9 2 0 33 4 29
Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27 8 27
Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21 5 27
Tottenham 11 8 0 3 19 10 24
Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20 14 20
Man Utd 11 6 2 3 19 18 20
Watford 11 6 1 4 16 13 19
Everton 11 5 3 3 19 15 18
Leicester 11 5 1 5 17 16 16
Wolves 11 4 3 4 11 12 15
Brighton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14
West Ham 11 3 2 6 13 17 11
Crystal Palace 11 2 2 7 8 16 8
Burnley 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
Southampton 11 1 4 6 7 20 7
Newcastle 11 1 3 7 7 14 6
Huddersfield 11 1 3 7 5 21 6
Fulham 11 1 2 8 11 29 5