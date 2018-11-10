Breaking News
Man City top English Premier League table

On 7:45 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

English Premier League table after Saturday’s early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City
Manchester City’s Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (2R) celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on September 29, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Man City 11 9 2 0 33 4 29
Chelsea 11 8 3 0 27 8 27
Liverpool 11 8 3 0 21 5 27
Tottenham 11 8 0 3 19 10 24
Arsenal 11 7 2 2 25 14 23
Bournemouth 11 6 2 3 20 14 20
Man Utd 11 6 2 3 19 18 20
Watford 11 6 1 4 16 13 19
Everton 11 5 3 3 19 15 18
Leicester 11 5 1 5 17 16 16
Wolves 11 4 3 4 11 12 15
Brighton 12 4 2 6 13 18 14
West Ham 11 3 2 6 13 17 11
Crystal Palace 11 2 2 7 8 16 8
Burnley 11 2 2 7 12 25 8
Cardiff 12 2 2 8 11 25 8
Southampton 11 1 4 6 7 20 7
Newcastle 11 1 3 7 7 14 6
Huddersfield 11 1 3 7 5 21 6
Fulham 11 1 2 8 11 29 5

