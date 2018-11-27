Man, 30, in court over alleged theft of government bicycle

Badagry – A 30-year-old man, Kayode Oduola, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos over alleged theft of a bicycle belonging to the state Neighbourhood Safety Corp.



Oduola, who has no fixed address, was arraigned on a two-count charge of stealing and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused stole the bicycle worth N50,000 on Nov. 5, at 4:00p.m. at No. 5, Fashola Close, Ile-Oba, Ijanikin, Lagos.

“Also, Oduola stole one bag valued at N4,000, a pair of shoes valued at N6,000, two pairs of jean trousers valued at N9,000, a wallet valued at N1,500, one pair of shorts valued at N1,000 and N10,000.

“They belong to Mr Teslim Solomon,’’ he said.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 404 and 285 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011, according to the prosecutor.

Chief Magistrate Lazarus Hotepo admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Dec.17, for further hearing. (NAN)