Man, 21, docked over alleged assault

Osogbo – A 21-year-old man, Abiodun Ayinla, was on Monday brought before an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged assault.

Ayinla is facing a two count-charge of conspiracy and assault.



The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, SP Abiodun Fagboyinbo, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Nov. 2 at about 10:00a.m., opposite the NUJ Secretariat, Osogbo.

Fagboyinbo said the accused conspired with others at large to assault Olumide Ajimoti by inflicting injuries on his body for unknown reasons.

According to him, the offences contravened Sections 516 and 355 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aishat Oloyede, granted the accused bail of N50,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

Oloyede said that the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction with the evidence of tax payments.

She said that the sureties must also provide two passports sized photograph each attached with an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned until Dec. 3 for mentioned. (NAN)