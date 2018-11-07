Malfunctioning microphones stall Reps plenary

By Emman Ovuakporie

ABUJA—THE House of Representatives plenary was, yesterday, stalled due to malfunctioning microphones in the chamber.

Since resumption last Tuesday, the microphones in the front rows had developed faults that made lawmakers swap positions during debate.

The front row seats, which accommodates principal officers, finally broke down during plenary, with the Presiding Officer, Yakubu Dogara, adjourning plenary to today.

“It would take three weeks for the microphones the House ordered to arrive and we have to manage till then,’’ he explained.