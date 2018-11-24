Makurdi varsity, DICON sign MOU commercialised research findings

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – The Federal University of Agriculture Makurdi, FUAM, and the Defense Industries Corporation of Nigerian, DICON, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU to help the institution commercialize its research findings.

Vice Chancellor of FUAM, Prof. Richard Kimbir who disclosed this recently at a media briefing to mark his one year in office, said the institution had also received proposal from notable organizations to embark on commercial farming within the confines of the institution.

Prof. Kimbir said “that venture would help us check cases of encroachment into our land by intruders who are taking advantage of the non existence of perimeter fence on our land to trespass into our vast land.”

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that within his first year in office, his administration had constructed, furnished and equipped an Agriculture Incubation Centre in the institution.

He said “We also undertook the rehabilitation of access road to the Vice Chancellor’s lodge. This project was carried out within the first 60 days of my assumption of duty.

“The modest achievements recorded in the last one year are not without challenges, which indeed are muti-faceted. However, viewed critically, our strategies to achieve our vision and mission are all geared towards resolving these challenges.

“When you consider the issue of funding which is our major challenge, our efforts to beef up Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, is to close the funding gap between expansion in academic programmes and limited physical structures.

“Determined efforts had been made in the past in this direction yet the gap of required infrastructure still exist.”