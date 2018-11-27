Make your campaigns issue-based, violence-free, INEC urges parties

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Ebonyi State, yesterday called on political parties to carry out issue-based campaigns devoid of violence, hate speeches and campaign of calumny.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Professor Godswill Obioma stated this during the 2nd INEC consultative meeting with party leaders at the commission’s headquarters in Abakaliki.

According to him, “we need to reemphasize once again that it is incumbent on political party leaders, their candidates and supporters to conduct themselves in an orderly manner, during the political campaigns to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order.”

He advised the political parties in the state to “avoid violence-prone campaigns laced with hate tendencies capable of fanning the embers of disunity, chaos, extremism and bigotry.”

He warned them to adhere to laid down procedures, laws, rules and regulations guiding political campaigns.

“In accordance with one of the core mandates of INEC, we will strictly monitor campaigns of political parties to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations,” he said.