Luxury experience awaits Lagos as Twinwaters unveils ultra-modern entertainment Center

By Adetutu Adesoji

Fun-loving Lagos residents are in for a treat as Twinwaters unveils Ultra-modern center in Lagos, with the aim to redefine fun and luxury in Lagos by providing an international standard of leisure, gaming, shopping and dining.

Situated in the Lekki environs of the entertainment hub of Nigeria, the first premium ultra-modern entertainment center, last week, officially unveiled its entirety of luxury experiences. The entertainment center is the latest addition to the exclusive collection of luxury leisure centers in the world today.

Twinwaters has brought first-of-its-kind opulence to the city, with each experience purposefully built to delight every category of its bespoke guest. The entertainment center is a 2,100sqm development overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Also, the avant-garde center offers a variety of luxury family-friendly activities.

Housing five state-of-the-art businesses, Twinwaters features two fine dining restaurants, Chai Tang, a Chinese diner and 788 On The Sea, serving premium seafood. It also features an American-style restaurant and sports bar, a rooftop bar/lounge and the Maradiva, an events centre catering for all types of functions. Twinwaters is also host to Rufus &a Bee, a gaming arcade, including a bowling alley.

While officially introducing the entertainment center to the public, Angela Okonmah, Chief Operating Officer, Twinwaters said “We are excited to announce to all fun-lovers in Lagos that the five floors of luxury at Twinwaters are now officially open.

Our entertainment centre is arguably the first of its kind in Lagos and sets the standard for combining grand experiences and fun, giving people longing for entertainment options in Lagos a wonderful opportunity to have all their needs catered to in one building.”