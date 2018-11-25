LSF/PR emerges Exceptional campaign award winner

LSF/PR, Public Relations agency has emerged winner of the ‘Campaign and Idea of the Year’ award category for the African Excellence Awards (AEA) 2018.

The African Excellence Awards (AEA) is aimed at rewarding the most outstanding achievements of communications professionals, and recognising the best in the African PR and communications community.

Speaking, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LSF/PR, Bidemi Zakariyau said: “We are honoured to be recognised as an agency that makes a lasting impression with our communications strategies. This achievement validates the progress our company has made and the heights our passionate team are willing to conquer daily through inspired creative thinking and thoughtful planning.

It’s a testament to all the brilliant and committed people—both the wonderful innovative team at LSF|PR and the many dedicated and discerning clients and partners—whom we have been privileged to work with over the last few years.”

In addition to winning this award, earlier this year LSF|PR was a recipient of a certificate of excellence by the SABRE Awards — the world’s biggest PR awards programme, dedicated to benchmarking the best PR work across the globe.