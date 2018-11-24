Liverpool cruise to victory at Watford to maintain pressure on Manchester City

Liverpool maintained pressure on table-topping Manchester City with three second half goals to seal a comfortable 3-0 victory at Watford on Saturday.

After a largely uneventful first half, Mohamed Salah put the ball past Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in the 67th minute before England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a stunning second goal.

The 20-year-old beat Foster with a brilliant whipped free kick from 25 metres nine minutes later, before his international team mate Jordan Henderson was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Liverpool were not hindered by their numerical disadvantage, however, with Roberto Firmino adding a late third goal.

The win helped the visitors to extend their unbeaten start to the English Premier League season to 13 games.

Juergen Klopp’s side remain second with 33 points and trail champions Manchester City by two points after Pep Guardiola’s side beat West Ham United 4-0 on Saturday.

Watford slipped to eighth after a third game without victory.

Football Leaks revelations: UEFA helped PSG, Man City to cover